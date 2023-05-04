Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs (15-15) meet the Washington Nationals (12-18) on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.
Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- Taillon (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 16, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.357 in three games this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
- Corbin has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
