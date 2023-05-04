The Chicago Cubs (15-15) meet the Washington Nationals (12-18) on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: MASN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
  Location: Washington D.C.
  • Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

  • Taillon (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 16, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.357 in three games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
  • Corbin has two quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.

