Cubs vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Jameson Taillon on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
The favored Cubs have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-225
|+180
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's last four games have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.1.
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 16 total times this season. They've gone 8-8 in those games.
- Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-16-1 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|7-7
|7-8
|8-7
|8-12
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.