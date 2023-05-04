Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Jameson Taillon on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Cubs have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -225 +180 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's last four games have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.1.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 16 total times this season. They've gone 8-8 in those games.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 7-7 7-8 8-7 8-12 7-3

