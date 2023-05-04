Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-15) and Washington Nationals (12-18) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on May 4.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (0-2) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (1-4).

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 153 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).

Cubs Schedule