The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Ibanez picked up at least one hit 21 times last year in 40 games played (52.5%), including multiple hits on four occasions (10.0%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 40 games last season, he hit just one home run.
  • In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.233 AVG .203
.292 OBP .254
.233 SLG .322
0 XBH 5
0 HR 1
1 RBI 8
10/5 K/BB 11/4
3 SB 0
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 40-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the league.
