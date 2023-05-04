On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.429) and OPS (.795) this season.
  • Vaughn is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 76.7% of his games this year (23 of 30), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 43.3% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
