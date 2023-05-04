Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.429) and OPS (.795) this season.
- Vaughn is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 76.7% of his games this year (23 of 30), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.3% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
