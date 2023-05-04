Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .324, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Benintendi has recorded a hit in 22 of 27 games this season (81.5%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
- In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In 14 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
