Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .220 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • In 42.9% of his 21 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 40-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went five innings.
  • He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.