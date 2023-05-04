Akil Baddoo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .220 with three doubles and 10 walks.

In 42.9% of his 21 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings