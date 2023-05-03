Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .294.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (52.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 26 years old.
