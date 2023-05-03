White Sox vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
The Chicago White Sox (9-21) and Minnesota Twins (17-13) take the field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland will get the nod for the Twins.
White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in six games this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Cease has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.
Dylan Cease vs. Twins
- The Twins rank 12th in MLB with 136 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 39 home runs (eighth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with an RBI in five innings.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland
- Varland gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
