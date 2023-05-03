The Chicago White Sox (9-21) and Minnesota Twins (17-13) take the field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland will get the nod for the Twins.

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Cease has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

The Twins rank 12th in MLB with 136 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 39 home runs (eighth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with an RBI in five innings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

