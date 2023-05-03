On Wednesday, May 3, Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (9-21) host Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (17-13) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+105). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won four out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the White Sox have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.