Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (17-13) against the Chicago White Sox (9-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Louie Varland.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have been favored eight times and won four of those games.

Chicago has entered seven games this season favored by -125 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 121 (four per game).

The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

