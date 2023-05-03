Tim Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .275 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Varland (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
