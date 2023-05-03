After batting .184 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .262.

Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .211.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in eight of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings