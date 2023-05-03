Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .184 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .262.
- Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 17 games so far this season.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
