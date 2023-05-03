The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (24) this season while batting .242 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 10% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 16 of 27 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (76.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (46.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings