Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .280 with two home runs and six walks.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.8% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (21.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Varland (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.