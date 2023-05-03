The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .280 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.8% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (21.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Varland (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.