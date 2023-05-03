Eric Hosmer -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .263.
  • Hosmer will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
  • In 56.0% of his games this year (14 of 25), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
  • He has scored in four of 25 games (16.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
