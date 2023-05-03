Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .226 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), Jimenez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (40.9%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (40.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Varland (0-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
