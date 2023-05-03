Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Nationals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (39.3%).

In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this year (25.0%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 42.9% of his games this year (12 of 28), he has scored, and in five of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings