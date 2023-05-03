When the Chicago Cubs (15-14) and Washington Nationals (11-18) match up at Nationals Park on Wednesday, May 3, Marcus Stroman will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-200). The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cubs and Nationals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 11, or 37.9%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

