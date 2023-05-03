The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner head into the third of a four-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are sixth-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.

Chicago ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .448.

The Cubs' .274 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (152 total runs).

The Cubs are second in baseball with a .345 on-base percentage.

Cubs hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Chicago's 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Stroman is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Stroman is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas

