Wednesday's game at Nationals Park has the Chicago Cubs (15-14) matching up with the Washington Nationals (11-18) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -200 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 152 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule