Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .303 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this season (19 of 26), with multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 26.9% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 14 games this year (53.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (69.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (84.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 26 years old.
