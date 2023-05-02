Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 27 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a slash line of .255/.358/.434 so far this season.

Vaughn hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Jake Burger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Burger Stats

Jake Burger has 15 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashing .242/.333/.661 so far this season.

Burger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Rays Apr. 27 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (5-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0 vs. Astros Apr. 8 6.0 3 4 4 10 1 at Royals Apr. 2 6.0 3 1 1 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Kopech's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 25 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a slash line of .258/.324/.557 on the year.

Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has put up 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He has a slash line of .243/.308/.355 on the year.

Miranda takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.