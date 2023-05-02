Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Twins on May 2, 2023
Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 27 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .255/.358/.434 so far this season.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has 15 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashing .242/.333/.661 so far this season.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (5-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|4
|4
|10
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 2
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 25 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .258/.324/.557 on the year.
- Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has put up 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs.
- He has a slash line of .243/.308/.355 on the year.
- Miranda takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
