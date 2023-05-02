On Tuesday, May 2, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (17-12) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 19 times and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

