How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 118 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.96) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.591 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (0-3) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/27/2023
|Rays
|L 14-5
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tyler Mahle
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.