Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 118 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.96) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.591 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (0-3) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays L 14-5 Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver

