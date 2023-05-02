Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .212 with a double and a walk.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in six games this year (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Barnhart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 13 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

