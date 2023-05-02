Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Mancini is batting .294 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.0% of his games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings