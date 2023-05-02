Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .298 with five doubles and two walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (45.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In three games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.49).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
