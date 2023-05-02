The New York Mets (16-13) and Detroit Tigers (10-17) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Tigers a series loss to the Orioles.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (0-1) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 2.19 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (0-1, 7.07 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 7.07 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings over three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.

Lorenzen will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi heads to the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.19, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.054.

Lucchesi has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

