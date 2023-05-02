In the series opener on Tuesday, May 2, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (16-13) square off against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (10-17). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Mets have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+130). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Joey Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 2.19 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (0-1, 7.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Mets game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $23.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nick Maton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Mets have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.