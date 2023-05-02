Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see Michael Lorenzen on the hill for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .335 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

Detroit has scored 88 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lorenzen (0-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles L 7-4 Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/29/2023 Orioles W 7-4 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Jake Woodford 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz

