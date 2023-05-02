Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Joey Lucchesi, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

Detroit has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 4-11 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 27 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-7 5-10 2-11 8-6 7-14 3-3

