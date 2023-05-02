The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .206 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings