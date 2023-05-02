The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .189 with three doubles and three walks.

Cabrera has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings