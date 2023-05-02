Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.341) and total hits (23) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (16.7%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
