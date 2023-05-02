Matthew Tkachuk and Mitchell Marner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Marner has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 99 points in 80 games.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) to the team.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Auston Matthews' season total of 85 points has come from 40 goals and 45 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Apr. 24 2 0 2 7 at Lightning Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 0 2 2 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Tkachuk's 109 points are important for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

