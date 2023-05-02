After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

  • Rios is batting .111 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Rios has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
