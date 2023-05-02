Dansby Swanson -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has four doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .301.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (25.9%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
