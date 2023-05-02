Dansby Swanson -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has four doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .301.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).

He has homered in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (25.9%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings