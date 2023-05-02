The Chicago Cubs (15-13) and Washington Nationals (10-18) clash on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for the Cubs and Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

The Cubs' Wesneski (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.03, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.478.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wesneski has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Williams has one quality start under his belt this year.

Williams will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.