On Tuesday, May 2, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (15-13) visit Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (10-18) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Cubs and Nationals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-145), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 1-3 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.