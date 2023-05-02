Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Hayden Wesneski, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank sixth in MLB action with 39 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Chicago is second in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the league (.276).

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (151 total, 5.4 per game).

The Cubs are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .346.

The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game, the seventh-best mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Wesneski (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Wesneski has recorded one quality start this season.

Wesneski is looking to pick up his third start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Erasmo Ramírez 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.