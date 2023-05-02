Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-13) and Washington Nationals (10-18) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 2.
The Cubs will give the ball to Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 4.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.10 ERA).
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 14 times and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 151.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Seth Lugo
|April 28
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 29
|@ Marlins
|L 7-6
|Caleb Kilian vs Edward Cabrera
|April 30
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 1
|@ Nationals
|W 5-1
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Trevor Williams
|May 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Erasmo Ramírez
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Caleb Kilian vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|-
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 7
|Marlins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
