Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .295.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Bellinger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last games.
- In 72.0% of his 25 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 14 games this season (56.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (91.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
