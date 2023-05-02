On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Ibanez picked up a hit in 52.5% of his games last season (21 of 40), with more than one hit in four of them (10.0%).

He went deep once out of 40 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .233 AVG .203 .292 OBP .254 .233 SLG .322 0 XBH 5 0 HR 1 1 RBI 8 10/5 K/BB 11/4 3 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)