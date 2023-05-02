On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Ibanez picked up a hit in 52.5% of his games last season (21 of 40), with more than one hit in four of them (10.0%).
  • He went deep once out of 40 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.233 AVG .203
.292 OBP .254
.233 SLG .322
0 XBH 5
0 HR 1
1 RBI 8
10/5 K/BB 11/4
3 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 19
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff ranked first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Lucchesi (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
