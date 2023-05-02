Andrew Vaughn -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.

Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

