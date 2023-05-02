Andrew Vaughn -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.
  • Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 46.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
