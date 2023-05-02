Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.
- Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.