The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in 20 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (52.0%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (5-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
