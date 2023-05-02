Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .333, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 20 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (52.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.49 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Ryan (5-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 2.81 ERA ranks 24th, .813 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.