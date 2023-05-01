On Monday, Yan Gomes (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .299.
  • Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.