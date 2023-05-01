Trey Mancini and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (139 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .261 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (seven of 24), with two or more RBI four times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

