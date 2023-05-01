Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 23 hits, batting .250 this season with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (32.0%, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (24.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 15 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (81.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gore (3-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 28th, 1.296 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
