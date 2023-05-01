Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
- As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 27-21-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 4-point underdog.
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
- With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense and sixth defensively.
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the league.
- The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.
